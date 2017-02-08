The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest restaurants in Toronto right now have folks lining up and OpenTable saying you're out of luck. From a German beer hall to a much-anticipated Kensington Market arrival, there's lots to love about Toronto's dining scene right now.

Here are my picks for Toronto's current crop of hottest restaurants.

The French restaurant on Ossington is Instagram-famous for their dessert Disco Egg but you're also going to want to queue up to get a taste of their seafood offerings, whipped chicken liver and pastry-encrusted bass.

A teeny lake in Michigan and global flavours are brought together at this Little India restaurant featuring Asian snacks to bolster cocktails like the Tokyo Hotel Bar with sake and yuzu.

International chain STK's swanky spot in Yorkville will serve you steaks costing hundreds of dollars, luxurious sliders, grits and donuts in a club-like environment.

This unconventional plant-based restaurant in Bloor West Village is just as off-beat with their restaurant conventions as they are their menu, operating on a no-gratuity basis. This is hardly unusual from chef Nathan Isberg, formerly of the no-menu, pay-what-you-want Atlantic.

Chef Steven Gonzalez is churning out fancy drinks with aged ice cubes and edible petals, ceviche flights, and tons of elevated bar finger food like empanadas and guacamole on King West.

What’s hotter right now than eating ethically? Very little, it would appear, according to the popularity of this Yorkville plant-based eatery headed up by David Lee. Everyone is town is just itching to try this place’s beet juice cocktails, coconut ceviche and veggie burgers.

From the folks behind Splendido, this wildly popular Italian restaurant is impossible to dine at. Located on Harbord, they’re not reinventing the wheel with rustic pizzas and pastas, but those who love carbs are willing to line up to fill up on their favourites.

This new Italian joint on King West is just as impressive for its sweeping architecture and cool retro-influenced decor as its menu of comforting but upscale dishes straight from nonna’s kitchen. Mortadella and pistachio pizza, tagliatelle, and lamb are all on the menu.

This beer hall on West Queen West just recently rolled out the ability to make reservations, and it looks increasingly like they’re going to need it with a packed house on weekends that resembles the Berlin clubs this place is inspired by rather than a German restaurant.

A new wine bar from Jen Agg is already creating a ton of buzz in Toronto. The Augusta Avenue restaurant just opened and features organic wines and ciders from local breweries.