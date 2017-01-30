This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, China Gourmet, Roywoods, What A Bagel

This week on DineSafe popular restaurant China Gourmet got nailed for a staggering ten infractions including failure to wash hands. Ali Baba's also made a return appearance while Anh Dao got busted for a second time this month.

See which other restaurants got dinged by DineSafe police this week.

Anh Dao (383 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: January 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Great Lakes Brewery (30 Queen Elizabeth Blvd.)

Inspected on: January 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Roywoods (121 Fort York Blvd.)

Inspected on: January 23, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failure to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods.

China Gourmet (877 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: January 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: January 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Coffee Public (800 Bay St.)

Inspected on: January 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 26, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

What A Bagel (3515 Bathurst St.)