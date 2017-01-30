This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, China Gourmet, Roywoods, What A Bagel

This week on DineSafe popular restaurant China Gourmet got nailed for a staggering ten infractions including failure to wash hands. Ali Baba's also made a return appearance while Anh Dao got busted for a second time this month.
See which other restaurants got dinged by DineSafe police this week.
Anh Dao (383 Spadina Ave.)
- Inspected on: January 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Roywoods (121 Fort York Blvd.)
- Inspected on: January 23, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failure to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and Operator fail to maintain hazardous foods.
- Inspected on: January 25, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required and failure to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Ali Baba's (1283 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: January 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 26, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.