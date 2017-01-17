Toronto's newest food festival will serve you garbage

Eat & Drink
With the sheer number of food events in Toronto, it looks like organizers need to get creative to help new ones stand out. And while the latest food fest might sound gimmicky, it's focused on raising awareness about an important issues in the city. 

Food waste is a huge problem in Toronto. That's why numerous entrepreneurs and innovators have come up with creative solutions to keep good food out of dumpsters.

The latest initiative is Trashed & Wasted; it's a new food event happening at Artscape Wychwood Barns on March 1.

Trashed & Wasted aims to repurpose food waste and will feature cocktails as well as dishes made with ingredients that might've otherwise made their way to the trash can (or green bin).

The Trashed & Wasted team tells us additional details about the event will be made available soon.

Lead photo by

Chris Smart

