weslodge saloon

Here's what Weslodge's sky high restaurant in Dubai looks like

Toronto's home to plenty of imported restaurant chains, mainly from the United States. Yet sometimes, we get to bring our local hotspots to the world too. While Weslodge may not seem unique here at home, it opened a brand new location in Dubai at the end of March 2016.

As expected, the interior design has been lauded and the restaurant and bar (sorry, saloon), certainly looks impressive as it soars above the Dubai skyline on the 68th floor of the J W Marriott Marquis Hotel - but what else would you expect from a luxury hotel?

Along with panoramic views, the space maintains its faux-rustic vibe with plenty steer skulls, brown leather banquettes and light wooden details. Like its counterpart on King Street, this Weslodge Saloon describes itself as American-inspired.

While people at home might not be wowed by the food, one reviewer certainly seemed pleased with his lobster poutine, despite the fact that it cost the equivalent of about $35 CAD. 

This Weslodge Saloon not only served up a Canadian Thanksgiving feast last year, but it also offers up North American staples like boozy brunch cocktails. 

Weslodge isn't the only Dubai restaurant from Ink Entertainment and Icon Legacy Hospitality, the group behind places like Patria, Figo and Byblos. Icon also opened Morah on the 71 and 72 floor of the J W Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. It's reportedly another Byblos, albeit with a different name. 

