Toronto is getting a sugar shack this winter

Nothing tastes like the end of winter quite like maple syrup. And once again, you won't have to travel outside of Toronto to go sugaring off. Instead, you can get your fill of maple syrup right by the water.

That's because Sugar Shack TO is making its way back to Sugar Beach this year. On March 11 and 12, this event happening in partnership with Waterfront Toronto, will feature all sorts of maple-infused goodies as well as family-friendly entertainment and activities.

Last year's edition was swamped with visitors, leading to long lineups, a common issues plaguing Toronto food festivals.

For 2017, however, organizers promise two Sugar Shacks that'll serve maple taffy as well as a marketplace with maple treats, activities and a full-service bar for those of us big kids.

Sugar Shack TO is free to attend. Throughout the weekend, shuttle buses will be operating between Sugar Beach and the Distillery District, which is perfect because the event's on during the last weekend of the big Toronto Light Festival.