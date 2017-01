Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Isaan Der, an "authentic northeastern Thai" spot is set to open in the former Baan Thai space very soon at 2961 Dundas St. W. in the Junction.

Allwyn's, a fave in the city for its jerk chicken, will be opening a second location early next week in the food court of 4750 Yonge St. (just south of Sheppard) in North York.

