Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Italian restaurant Noce closed last spring, but now a Noce 2.0 has launched in the same space at 875 Queen St. W.

Korean fried chicken franchise Mymy Chicken recently opened its first Canadian outpost at 9 Spring Garden Ave. in North York.

Chicago-style deep-dish pizza spot Double D's is finally open at 1020 Gerrard St. E.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Closed

Another casualty of the redevelopment of Mirvish Village is Ka Chi, the Korean restaurant at the southwest corner of Markham & Bloor. It closed last week. There's no word on where it will relocate.

La Cascina at Avenue Rd. & Lawrence is set to close next month, after seven years in business.

Other news