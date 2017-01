Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Japanhako, a new Japanese yakitori spot at 712 Bloor St. W. in Koreatown, has just opened.

Allwyn's Bakery's Yonge & Sheppard location is now serving up jerk chicken, oxtail and other Jamaican favourites in the food court at 4750 Yonge St.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Godspeed Brewery, a brewpub by former Dieu du Ciel! brewmaster Luc "Bim" Lafontaine, is set to debut sometime this spring at 242 Coxwell Ave. (at Gerrard St. E.).

Deep dish pizza joint Double D's seems poised to open any day now.

Jen Agg's much anticipated Kensington Market venture Grey Gardens is expected to open within two weeks (a timeline that's roughly confirmed by the progress documented on Instagram).

Other news