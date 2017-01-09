Toronto bars fight sexual harassment with drink coasters

How often do you glance down at your drink coasters? Well, a group of Toronto artists hopes you pay attention to the messages printed on a series of coasters that'll appear at a group of Toronto bars from January 16 to 22, during the Toronto Offsite Design Festival.

The On the Table project, by the curatorial group Aisle 4, was inspired by the correlation between alcohol consumption and gender-based violence and sexual harassment - that's why the coasters will be located at licensed bars.

According to CBC News, Aisle 4 will print about 10,000 coasters. They'll distribute them to popular establishments, including Civil Liberties, Cold Tea, Get Well, the Gladstone Hotel, Track & Field, Unlovable and Wenona Craft Beer Lodge.

On the Table features work by Hazel Meyer, Jesse Harris, Lido Pimienta and Aisha Sasha John. Each artist created a coaster that's meant to speak to both patrons and those who work in the service industry.

"Through the use of visually compelling designs and charged messaging, the coasters generate a nuanced conversation around what constitutes respectful behaviour, empowering audiences to take part in advocating for safe, inclusive, and equitable spaces for all genders," reads a statement on the Aisle 4 website.

While Toronto's already talking about these issues, these coasters will hopefully spark even more conversations about how to make nights out safer for all people.