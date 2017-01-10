Shake Shack is coming to Toronto

Shake Shack is finally making its way north of the border and will land in Toronto later this month. Yes, our dreams will finally be realized on January 18 at a one day pop-up at Momofuku Daisho.

The whole thing is reminiscent of that day two years ago when cult burger chain In-N-Out made its way north to Toronto. If this month's event is anything like that expect huge lineups.

The Shake Shack Toronto pop-up will go down from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They'll be serving up all the classics like ShackBurgers made with 100% all-natural Angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce as well as crinkle cut fries.

There will only be a limited number of burgers and fries available and it will be on a first come, first served basis.