Hanmoto team opening new restaurant in quirky Toronto house
Toronto is about to be home to a new Vietnamese snack bar. The new spot will be called Pinky’s Ca Phe and is headed up by the team behind popular late night eats spots Oddseoul and Hanmoto.
It'll be located at 53 Clinton St. which was previously home to Fuel House. Before that it was Olivia's at 53.
The spot is a quirky Victorian home that's been converted into a cosy restaurant. The previous owners felt like the off-the-main-drag location proved challenging, but Leemo Han has already proved adept in a similar situation at Hanmoto.
The restaurant is nearing completion on renovations and is slated to open sometime this month.
Jesse Milns at Hanmoto
Join the conversation Load comments