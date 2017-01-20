20 restaurants to eat at during Winterlicious 2017

Winterlicious 2017 starts soon in Toronto, and if you don't stop and go eat out, you might miss it. The annual (well, semi-annual if you count Summerlicious) culinary extravaganza runs from January 27 to February 9 at 220 restaurants across the city.

If you want to try one of the city's top restaurants, you should probably book yourself a table in the coming days. You can start making ; Winterlicious reservations on January 12 by contacting the restaurants directly.

Like last year, the prix fixe lunch menus are either $18, $23 or $28 and dinner will cost you $28, $38 or $48 for a three-course meal. In some cases, that's a substantial discount. Now, where should you eat?

New and Notable

Each year, Winterlicious adds a number of new restaurants to its roster, so join them as they make their wintertime debut.

If Leña's stunning interior doesn't impress you, its South American cuisine should do the trick.

Drake and Susur Lee's King West hot spot will serve dinner during Winterlicious - you probably want to book this one early.

Start your meal with Miku's famous aburi sushi if you dine at this spot at suppertime.

This seafood-oriented Italian spot, which participated in Summerlicious, will offer a $28 dinner.

Grab dinner at this locally-inspired restaurant on Queen Street West.

Hot Tickets

These are some of the most sought after and splurge-worthy restaurants that participate in Winterlicious year after year.

Head here for the view and stay for the Canadian-inspired menu.

Treat yourself to a menu of fine French fare at this restaurant inside the Four Seasons.

This swanky Yorkville restaurant serves up sushi in luxe setting - it also has a lovely heated rooftop terrace.

Along with the ever-popular Lee, you can dine at other Susur Lee spots, like Luckee and Bent, as part of Winterlicious.

If you're looking for a classic, fine dining establishment, venture towards this bright yellow house in Yorkville.

Cheap(er) and Cheerful

If you don't want to shell out more than $50 for dinner for one, consider these spots that won't break the bank.

This King West Italian snacking spot never disappoints, and at $28 a person for dinner, you'll probably be in for a great meal.

Get a big bowl of noodles, as well as a snack and a dessert at lunch or dinner at this massive, communal eatery.

Visit Southern Accent's new College Street location for menu favourites like jambalaya and gumbo.

Fill up on Middle Eastern specialties at this popular Yonge Street restaurant.

Get your fill of Italian-style comfort food, like pizza, pasta and Caprese salad at this eatery on Elm Street.

Veggie-Friendly

Most Winterlicious menus have at least one vegetarian option, but these spots go out of their way to make sure non-meat eaters have lots to choose from.

It might be pricey, but there's a full, three-course vegan menu available here.

This hidden restaurant at the Templar Hotel has a full vegetarian menu on offer.

While this is definitely a seafood restaurant, The Chase Fish & Oyster has an additional menu suitable for vegans.

If you're going out in the Entertainment District, this restaurant will keep you satisfied with lots of vegetarian and locally sourced dishes.

Even though it's only serving dinner, this Ossington restaurant has a full vegan menu.