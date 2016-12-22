Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nerd bar toronto

Vancouver's nerd bar looking to open Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's bounty of themed bars will soon swell as Vancouver's so-called nerd bar mini-chain gets ready to expand eastward.

Storm Crow Tavern (and its sister spot Storm Crow Alehouse) describes itself as "the hottest nerd bar in Vancouver." It's dedicated to all things sci-fi and fantasy and features craft beer, a full menu and a giant Cthulhu sculpture.

On social media, Storm Crow recently announced it had its eyes set on Toronto and is currently looking for an investment partner

This partner would take up to a 49 per cent equity stake, be responsible for on-the-ground management and would ideally have experience in the hospitality industry. According to the posting, Storm Crow's also looking for someone who's, "dedicated to the nerd bar revolution! (card-carrying geeks preferred)."

We've reached out to Storm Crow for comment, but at press time, have yet to hear back.

In Vancouver, Storm Crow boasts an array of board games and hosts trivia, movie and TV nights, including popular Game of Thrones screenings where viewers all meow along to Ramin Djawadi's epic theme song.

It looks like winter is here, but Storm Crow is coming.

Lead photo by

Storm Crow Tavern

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Strangers pay it forward at Toronto cafe after break in

The top 5 new Italian restaurants in Toronto

Vancouver's nerd bar looking to open Toronto location

The top 25 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Ashpazkhoune, Lake Inez, Rollipub, Paramount

Toronto bracing for shortage of whipped cream this holiday season

Controversial beer festival coming back to Toronto this winter

The top 5 Hawaiian poke restaurants in Toronto