Vancouver's nerd bar looking to open Toronto location

Toronto's bounty of themed bars will soon swell as Vancouver's so-called nerd bar mini-chain gets ready to expand eastward.

Storm Crow Tavern (and its sister spot Storm Crow Alehouse) describes itself as "the hottest nerd bar in Vancouver." It's dedicated to all things sci-fi and fantasy and features craft beer, a full menu and a giant Cthulhu sculpture.

We are looking to expand to the TORONTO AREA & we're looking for partners! Please get out the word to make it happen https://t.co/3w9jJe9D3E — Storm Crow Tavern (@stormcrowtavern) December 22, 2016

On social media, Storm Crow recently announced it had its eyes set on Toronto and is currently looking for an investment partner.

This partner would take up to a 49 per cent equity stake, be responsible for on-the-ground management and would ideally have experience in the hospitality industry. According to the posting, Storm Crow's also looking for someone who's, "dedicated to the nerd bar revolution! (card-carrying geeks preferred)."

We've reached out to Storm Crow for comment, but at press time, have yet to hear back.

In Vancouver, Storm Crow boasts an array of board games and hosts trivia, movie and TV nights, including popular Game of Thrones screenings where viewers all meow along to Ramin Djawadi's epic theme song.

It looks like winter is here, but Storm Crow is coming.