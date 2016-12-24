The top 5 new French restaurants in Toronto

New French restaurants in Toronto this year set the standard for the best in finicky, precious, elegant and luxurious cuisine, but also the joyous of bistro cuisine. Head to these new places for rich flavours, mind-blowing plating, and of course, lots and lots of wine and butter.

Here are my picks for the top new French restaurants in Toronto.

Primarily fine French wines are served by the bottle or glass at this Leslieville restaurant. Gnocchi swims in lobster and corn bisque topped with glistening chunks of lobster. Sardines on toast provide a rustic snack. Don’t miss beignets with chocolate-coffee sauce.

This little cafe might seem like a place to simply plop down with a laptop and a coffee or beer, but eyes will widen upon taking a look at the menu. Local brews are on offer here but there’s also a classic menu of assietes, braised lamb shank, steak frites, confit du canard and ratatouille. Value-priced wine seals the deal.

This new French restaurant on College St. serves snacks of charcuterie boards and boudin noir and cocktails like the Sloe Death and Ginger Fashioned. Seasonal produce and traditional dishes star.

Previously Bistro Tournesol, this simple re-do joins the host of restaurants that have popped up near Dupont station. Other cuisines play their part on a French backdrop, for example in a duck confit supported by gooey risotto and bright bok choy.

The champs of Toronto French comfort food opened a second location at Queen and Shaw this year. Sharing platters go big with show pieces like Cote de Bouef and daily seafood specials rotate along with other gorgeous traditional dishes like crepes, all served with fine wines and fab cocktails.