The top 10 restaurants for Boxing Day brunch in Toronto

Boxing day brunch in Toronto is the calorie-heavy reward for sitting through hours and hours of tearing apart gifts. You've been so good, but now's time to embrace bacon, sausages, eggs. You can lounge later. Now's the time to seek out social shopping opportunities.

Here are my picks for the top brunch spots open on Boxing Day in Toronto.

Their Queen West location is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with brunch served until 4 p.m. Pancakes, omelettes and eggs benny are on offer.

The French Bistro in the Distillery District is open at 10:30 a.m. and will serve from their brunch menu until 4 p.m.

The catering-company-turned-eatery will dish out all your favourite breakfast fare from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Not only were they open on Christmas Day but the Danforth spot is also ready to serve its menu of eggs benedicts and pancakes on Boxing Day. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. this King West Italian restaurant will be serving up a brunch offerings of omelettes, pancakes and baked eggs.

Yorkville's French bistro is open from 11 a.m. on Boxing Day for brunch featuring a menu of lobster Benedicts and Croque Monsieurs.

The rooftop eatery will be serving up a brunch menu of duck hash and chicken and waffles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Toronto's busiest shopping day.

If you find yourself at Saks on Boxing Day, a break at Lena might be in order. They'll be serving up a lunch menu of Latin fare like breakfast empanadas and quail eggs.

From December 26 to January 2, this Queen West spot will serve brunch every single day. S'mores pancakes, fried chicken and waffles and eggs benedict will be on the menu for the week.

The Liberty Village staple will lauch its 8 Days of Brunch on December 26, which will run until Jan 2. Load up on pancakes, bacon and mimosas.