The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for December

The top new restaurant openings for December in Toronto really rounded out this year, with new ventures serving everything from crispy crunchy falafel, salmon “donut sushi” to Korean fried chicken and Hong Kong waffles. And, of course, because it’s the last month of the year: beer. Lots and lots of beer.

Here are my picks for the top restaurant openings this December in Toronto.

This Bloorcourt Lebanese restaurant is named for the four-foot-tall great-grandmother that inspired the owner and chef with her home cooking. Mezzes of baba ganoush, tabouleh and hummus as well as fried cauliflower set the stage for rustic mains like lamb washed down with local beer and wine.

From the folks that brought us Otto’s Berlin Doner in Kensington Market, this new beer hall on West Queen West is spacious and cool. Though there’s not a doner in sight, console yourself with dozens upon dozens of beers and platters of ham hock, schnitzel, and pretzels.

This new jack of all trades in the Beaches pumps out what the community needs pretty much all hours of the day, whether that be cocktails, squash bruschetta, coffee, baked goods, or even groceries like produce and dairy items.

Right near Queen and Spadina (and a ton of other sushi restaurants), Square Fish is reinventing the wheel a little bit with photogenic “mosaic” style sushi in square shapes, as well as creations like “doshi,” or donut sushi.

Though this is just a reinvention of Valdez on King West, it’s back and better than ever. Drinks that age as the ice melts in the glass and cocktails topped with clouds of foam and flower petals accompany ceviche flights, a raw bar and duck chaufa mixed tableside.

This down-home Oakwood Avenue bistro with a Chopped champion in the kitchen is way more than meets the eye. Yummy and innovative cocktails flavoured with mouse melon and plum as well as great bacon burgers, pork chop and belly entrees, and whatever else they dream up here are among some of the creations on a changing menu.

Head to Riverside for the Korean fried chicken and Hong Kong waffles here. The chicken is to die for. They also have humongous rice balls and Korean spins on dishes like poutine.

Though only serving brunch one day a week at the moment out of their catering storefront, they promise to expand in the future and have good reason to with a menu of South-African-inspired stick-to-your-ribs dishes like township eggs, homemade granola, maple bacon and some of the most incredible bread pudding.

Replacing Wolf Like Me but run by the same team, they’ve amped up this watering hole with slick new branding that fits with an umbrella sports speaker series company and a full kitchen. Go here to munch on bourbon ribs, deep fried mac n’ cheese and jerk chicken sliders, and to talk sports in an environment a cut above generic pubs.

Located in Little India, this place puts a twist on the all-too-familiar gastropub with Asian-inspired comfort eats accompanying your end-of-day beers. Run by the people behind The Wren, it replaces Siddhartha Pure Vegetarian.