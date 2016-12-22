The top 5 new Italian restaurants in Toronto

The top new Italian restaurants in Toronto uphold the reputation of the venerable cuisine that gives us some of our favourite comfort classics and upscale specialties such as airy thin-crust pizza, hearty handmade pasta, saucy meatballs, and meats, cheeses and olives for days.

Not to be confused with this pizza list, here are my picks for the top new Italian restaurants in Toronto.

Incredible Italian seafood like olive oil poached conserva di tonno and jalapeno and white wine glazed octopus stars at this refined eatery. Even their pastas incorporate ingredients like smoked trout roe. You know you can count on definitive Italian here with Craig Harding of powerhouse Italian spot Campagnolo as consulting chef.

A family-driven restaurant that specializes in Sicilian cuisine, Ardo serves daily fresh meat and fish specials along with handmade gnocchi and pizzas topped with fior de latte, gorgonzola and wine-preserved peaches. Who could resist ordering a cocktail called Bison on a Vespa?

Named for the extra virgin olive oil that many would likely agree is the backbone ingredient of Italian cooking, this place specializes in fine service and finer food. Start off with grilled salmon or sardine and move on to a menu of meat, fish and pasta in classic sauces, with beautiful seafood, or laden with slow-roasted leg of lamb.

Translating literally to little corner or nook in Italian, this corner spot restaurant in the Junction Triangle near Dupont and Symington is bringing Michelin-tested Italian cooking to a slightly sleepier neighbourhood. Ragu pastas and classic spritzes come alive here.

This chic new Italian restaurant wowed diners this year with a menu that’s just as epic as the classy and colourful design, featuring well-treated simple dishes like pizza, rapini and lamb. This is the newest project from the folks behind venerable Splendido, and so it makes sense that the name comes from an Italian phrase meaning “Slowly, slowly we go forward.”