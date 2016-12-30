Apparently there's a coffee shop bandit on the prowl in Toronto

It should be the most wonderful time of the year in Toronto, but it's not for some local coffee shop owners. That's because there's been a series of break-ins at cafes on the east side of the city.

Police are currently investigating and are looking for a connection between the robberies, but as CBC New writes, they can't confirm whether or not these break-ins are related just yet.

CBC reports that Te Aro and Ashdale Brunch and Espresso each lost about $200, but that the owners the Lazy Daisy's Cafe say they lost closer to $3,000.

Grinder Coffee on Gerrard Street East was also broken into. Afterwards, neighbours rallied around the cafe and one anonymous woman bought coffee for 100 customers and gave a big cash tip to an employee who lost a shift because of the robbery.