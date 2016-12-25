25 bars open on Christmas Eve in Toronto

The Toronto bars that stay open on Christmas Eve will let you escape your familial obilgations, or if you don't observe the holiday, they'll let you drink, dance and party on the second to last Saturday night of 2016.

Here are the Toronto bars that'll keep their doors open and drinking flowing on Christmas Eve.

If you get bored of family time on Christmas Eve, bring the gang to this bar on Gerrard because it feature games, BBQ and a holiday-themed movie night- what more could you want? This spot's closed on Christmas Day.

The Bovine on Queen Street West is open regular hours over the holidays, so head here for a drink or two and rock out.

Hole up in this Koreatown tavern with a pint and a game of Trivial Pursuit all weekend because it's open until last call.

The Drake Hotel says it's open for Festivus! You can stop by for dinner on Christmas Eve and stay to party with DJ Nana into the wee hours of the morning. It's also open on Christmas Day.

Get your fill of $5 bites on this silent night because El Furniture Warehouse on Bloor Street is open throughout the holiday season.

Get Well's open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the on-site North of Brooklyn will be closed on the 25th, so you might want to eat before you head over.

This cafe and bar will close on the 25th, but to make sure no one's alone on the holidays, it's hosting Orphan's Christmas Eve with homemade 'nog starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Food profits will go towards the Children's Aid Foundation on Christmas Eve at Hapa Izakaya. There will be a $35 omakase menu on offer, a DJ spinning from 10 p.m. onward and drinks will flowing until 2 a.m.

Head to this heated patio on Yorkville, munch on pub food and down a few pints in honour of the holiday season.

If you can't sleep, head to this bar and restaurant in the Annex. It's open until 2 a.m. all weekend long.

Like its sister bars, this Leslieville spot's open on Christmas Eve, but not on Christmas Day.

This Danforth restaurant and bar will close on Christmas Day, but on Christmas Eve, it'll screen Home Alone with free popcorn.

Maybe the lineup at this bar and restaurant on Queen Street West won't be quite as long on this weekend.

This casual, multi-level pub in the Annex will keep its doors open both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There will be lots of drink specials at Swan Dive on Christmas Eve. The bar will be taking it easy on the 25th, but will reopen at 8 p.m.

This craft beer bar serves food until 2 a.m., but don't bother heading here on the 24th. Instead, visit on Christmas Day when it opens post-turkey at 9 p.m.

Dance away those Christmas Eve blues at the Jacklynne Hyde Nightmare Before Christmas Party happening here from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The $5 food menu is surprisingly good at this so-called Dive Bar on Queen Street West. Like its sister bars, it's always open until 2 a.m.

Get your fill of whisky at The Emmet Ray, which boasts about being open 365 days of the year.

The End's throwing a Christmas party on Sunday night. You can even participate in a Secret Santa gift exchange if you bring a $10 gift.

The Grand Trunk's open until 2 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. It's even hosting an orphan's Christmas Eve party with a potluck, so stop by for a bite and a drink.

As per usual, this spot at Dundas and Ossington will serve up its affordable drink specials all weekend long.

This bar with Texas-style BBQ is open regular hours on Christmas Eve, but it'll shut down for the big day on December 25.

This spot will shut down on Christmas Eve, but will reopen for a Jewish Christmas and Hanukkah Party on the 25th, complete with Chinese food (at 8:30 p.m.) and a movie.

Woody's in The Village always throws a great Christmas Eve party. And it's decked out in twinkly lights, so it's bound to feel extra festive.