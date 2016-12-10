10 restaurants we want to open in Toronto next year

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
shake shack toronto

Restaurants that we'd love to see come to Toronto would fill a void in the city's dining scene or at least offer us even more delicious eating options — because, to be honest, our food scene is already top-notch. Regardless, there's still room for more restaurants, fast food spots, and grocery stores.

Here are my picks for restaurants we want to see come to Toronto in 2017.

The Cheesecake Factory

Even Drake loves Cheesecake, so it's about time this American restaurant, famous for its massive portions (and cheesecake), opened in the 6ix (sorry.)

In-N-Out Burger

When Torontonians head to California, they usually stop at this burger chain and Insta the hell out of their experience. Wouldn't it be easier if one just opened here?

Jollibee

It looks like this Filipino chain might actually make its way to Toronto next year. And after years of speculation, it's about time.

Ladurée

Vancouver got its very own Ladurée this past year. The Paris-based company makes delicate macarons and other French-style pastries. It's particularly famous for its salted caramel macarons and its pastel packaging.

Lou Malnati's

Toronto has great Detroit-style deep dish pizza, but we're seriously lacking in the Chicago department. Lou Malnati's has more than 30 locations in Illinois, and it's time it brought its 'za here.

Maoz Vegetarian

This vegan chain from the Netherlands serves up a simple menu of falafel, salad, juice and smoothies. While Toronto's now home to plenty of plant-based eateries, we could always use another meatless on-the-go spot.

Max Brenner

Max Brenner has a regular food menu, but it's all about dessert and chocolate here. There's lots to choose from, including chocolate pizza, a fondue tower and of course, chocolate sundaes.

Pret A Manger

There are Prets all over cities like London and New York. It's probably because it's so easy to grab a healthy-ish bite from this breakfast and lunch spot - it's like a convenience store filled with prepared salads and sandwiches.

Shake Shack

Another year has come and gone and we still don't have a Shake Shack. Perhaps 2017 will bring these burgers north of the 49th.

Xi'an Famous Foods

The hand-pulled noodles (well, all the dishes) at Xi'an Famous Foods are addictive. There are a bunch of locations scattered around New York City, but this mini-chain that serves up northwestern Chinese food needs to come to Toronto ASAP. Seriously.

Lead photo by

Shake Shack

