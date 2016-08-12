12 orchards for apple picking near Toronto

Apple picking is an annual ritual for many Toronto residents. The chance to pick fruit fresh from the tree, shop farmers' markets at the height of harvest season, and take in all that fresh country air is too good to pass up.

Here are my picks for places to go apple picking near Toronto.

This Stouffville spot prides itself on being one of Ontario's first pick-your-own farms and provides hayrides into the far orchards. Admission to the farm is $7.50, and apples are an additional charge of $20.00 for a 20 lbs. bag.

Pick your own Ida Red, Macintosh, Golden Delicious and Royal Gala apples at this Mount Albert farm during September. Pricing for PYO apples is 5 lbs. bag for $12, 10 lbs. bag for $20 and a 20 lbs. bag for $36.

This PYO orchard in King City offers a wide variety of apples including McIntosh, Spartan and Cortland all sold by the pound. You'll also find pre-picked and bagged apples in addition to other local produce, apple cider, apple pies, snacks and a refreshment stand.

It's an annual tradition for generations of Milton families to pick their own apples at this local farm. Apple picking begins in mid-August every year and winds down in late October. Don't miss the farm's signature apple blossoms and other fresh baked goods.

Apple picking season opens in late August and remains open until early November at this Caledon farm. There is no entrance fee to enter the orchard, however, they do ask that a minimum of $5 of apples be picked per person. It’s $1.45 a pound or if fill your bag it’s yours for $27.

Take a hay ride to the orchards during the month of September at this Caledon farm to choose from 23 varieties of farm-fresh apples. Shop cider, pies and caramel apples at the farm bakery or get lost in the corn maze.

Fall is a fun time to visit this farm on Taunton Road in Hampton, Ontario. You can PYO apples in the second week of September. They're available alongside a bounty of pre-picked crops, baked goods and family-friendly activities.

This Caledon farm offers pick-your-own apples and wagon rides on weekends from mid-August to the end of October. There's no admission charge and there's also a country market stocked with pies, jam and gifts on site.

U-Pick apples are offered throughout the month of September at this Bowmanville farm. In addition to orchard fruits, expect to find a wide variety of seasonal produce for sale at the market.

There's over 20 types of apples to pick from August through October at this King City farm. They're open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and all apples are sold by the pound.

Pick your own apples will be open to the public starting Labour Day weekend. The Bowanville orchard will be open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends for the picking of Silken and Gala apples.

Visit this Markham family-run farm in the fall to pick your own apples. Admission to enter is $10 and includes a 5 lbs. bag of PYO apples. The farm is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.