The top 5 donut ice cream sandwiches in Toronto

Ice cream sandwiches in Toronto are being taken to new heights by ditching the cookie for more outrageous pastry offerings, one being the donut. Lucky for us, some of Toronto's tastiest donut purveyors and eateries have taken it upon themselves to offer this epic creation.

Here are my picks for the top donut ice cream sandwiches in Toronto.

This Etobicoke institution goes beyond classic Italian sandwiches. Their donut panini consists of a plain donut that comes stuffed with a generous scoop of gelato. Then it gets sandwiched in a panini press and drizzled with toppings like Nutella.

This is where to get your hands on a donut ice cream sandwiches near Yonge & Eglinton. Ice cream is nestled in between their famous donut, drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce and a selection of toppings.

After you're done chowing down on lobster at this Financial District establishment, opt to end things on a sweeter note with their ice cream sandwich. Vanilla ice cream is nestled into a glazed donut.

As one of Toronto's best donut spots, it's no surprise that this Parkdale bakery has taken their delicious offerings to the next level with the addition of ice cream. Pick any donut that isn't stuffed and have it filled to the nines with soft serve.

This Scarborough bakery is easily one of the most authentic Italian bakeries the city has to offer. Among their wide array of Italian goodies, the bakeshop offers donuts filled with gelato - you can even pick more then one kind!