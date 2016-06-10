10 farms for strawberry picking near Toronto

Strawberry picking in and around Toronto is a summertime tradition and a source of nostalgia for anyone who grew up in southern Ontario. In most cases, you'll have to leave the city proper to go pick your own berries, but it's a totally delicious and fruitful experience.

Here are my picks for the top farms to go strawberry picking near Toronto.

Just an hour drive from Toronto, this farm has a great selection of strawberries to pick. The season runs from mid June to mid July and the pick your own pricing will set you back $2.55/lb.

Head to the fields for strawberry picking at this Caledon farm from mid-to-late June. It'll cost you $3 to enter the patch, but that fee is deducted from the price of your strawberries when you cash out.

While you'll find strawberries in this farm's market from spring to fall, the strawberry fields are open to the public from about mid-June into July. Bring your own containers or buy or borrow when you're there.

This picturesque farm is found in Campbellville, Ontario. Pick you own strawberries typically runs from mid June to mid July and containers used for berry picking must be pre-purchased before picking.

At this farm, market, and bakery on Ninth Line in Markham, you can pick your own berries when they're in season or just select the perfect pint at the market. You should also check out the strawberry pies and crumbles featuring the season's best.

Pick-your-own strawberries are the big draw at this family farm in Uxbridge. But strawberries are just the beginning; as summer progresses, peas, beans, tomatoes and pumpkins are all available for DIY harvesting.

This Markham farm opens to the public annually at the beginning of strawberry season. It went organic back in 2001 and now grows crops free of pesticides and inorganic fertilizers.

Call the "crop report" to check picking conditions and hours of operation before heading out this U-Pick farm in Bowmanville. It's open for strawberry picking starting in mid-to-late June each year.

Nestled southeast of the Niagara Escarpment, this Milton farm boasts 35 acres of strawberry fields. While you're there, pick up a bottle from the Scotch Block Winery to sample berries in wine form.

Strawberry picking season at this Stouffville farm begins in mid June. The farm is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until all the strawberries have been picked.