Places to eat in cottage country near Toronto include restaurants that focus on hyper local cuisine to joints that offer up hearty comfort food. If you're feeling peckish on the way to your lakeside retreat, or just need to get off the dock for a little while, you won't have to look too hard to find somewhere to grab a bite.

Here are my picks for 10 great places to eat in cottage country near Toronto.

Near Muskoka

The small town of Baysville is located on the shores of the beautiful Lake of Bays. For such a tiny place, it's filled with lots of local gems, including this restaurant with upmarket comfort food. After you eat, stop by the Lake of Bays Brewing Co.'s tasting room or patio for a drink.

This rustic spot in Washago serves up cozy vibes with its menu featuring meatloaf, mac and cheese and ribs as well as s'mores milkshakes and s'mores cheesecake for dessert. Even a certain Grey's Anatomy star eats here.

Get a taste of the city at this popular ice cream parlour. It's conveniently located in Port Carling near local favourite Frankie's Surf Club and Grand Electric's Muskoka outpost. Tacos and ice cream? Yes please.

Near Lake Simcoe and Georgian Bay

For many, a trip to the cottage isn't complete with this lineup-inducing burger joint right on Highway 11.

This aviation-themed brewery and distillery in Barrie makes (air) craft beer, soda and spirits, but it also has a restaurant with beer-friendly menu items like mussels, pizza, poutine and charcuterie.

It's all about seasonal ingredients and locally sourced fared at this Simcoe County restaurant. It has an eclectic menu, which keeps things interesting a brunch, lunch and dinnertime.

Grab a seat and a coffee at this cafe and music venue in Flesherton (Grey County) and then browse the extensive menu that'll satisfy whether you're craving an eggy brunch, a sandwich or dumplings.

Kawartha's/Peterborough

Pay by the pound for brisket, meatloaf and pulled pork at this BBQ joint in Keene. This summertime spot has a patio and often feature live music during the day.

If you like your BBQ a little less rustic, visit this spot in Peterborough. There's more than just meat on the menu, so pescatarians will be happy here too.

Near Haliburton

Find this brewery and restaurant on the beautiful Mirror Lake in Minden. Grab a pint and then order from the menu, which features lots of locally sourced foodstuffs and beer-friendly food, like schnitzel and currywurst.