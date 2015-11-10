10 epic sandwiches you can eat in Toronto

Epic sandwiches in Toronto run the gamut from giant pieces of fried chicken to ones stuffed with soft shell crab. I've rounded up some of the tastiest and jaw dropping sandwiches across the city and there's probably at least one with your name on it.

Here are my picks for the most epic sandwiches in Toronto.

This Markham restaurant specializes in Japanese fusion cuisine. While they tend to dub their eclectic offerings "burgers," they're really more akin to sandwiches. A must-try is their avocado soft shell burger.

Sweets aren't the only thing to sink your teeth into at this Yonge & Dundas bakery. They’re known for their banh mi croissant sandwiches loaded with house roasted porchetta, herb mayo, daikon and carrot.

This little Parkdale sandwich shop might not boast much space, but the sandwiches are absolutely massive. If I had to choose, the title of most epic would go to the fried chicken.

Paying homage to classic Italian red sauce joints, this Bloordale Village restaurant is the perfect spot to chow down on a classic loaded veal sandwich.

From the outside this North York spot might look like a local grocer, but there's more than meets the eye. They offer a variety of sandwiches, of which the Philly cheese steak is among the tastiest.

If you're a chicken lover, a visit to this Etobicoke restaurant is in order. Here you can load up on fried chicken sandwiches the size of your head.

If you've never had a sandwich between two ramen buns, you're seriously missing out. This Riverside spot is one of the only places to serve these wild creations in Toronto.

Jerk chicken sandwiches on coco bread with creamy coleslaw is what you'll find at either location of this well-loved Caribbean joint.

This popular Junction deli serves up a jaw-dropping porchetta sandwich. Spruce it up with the additions of rapini, provolone, and truffle sauce.

If you're looking for a sandwich that will completely fill you up, then order up the grilled chicken torta at this East York restaurant. It's filled with chorizo, refried beans, guac, charred salsa, tomato and lettuce.