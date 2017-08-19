10 restaurants for a first date in Toronto

Restaurants for first dates in Toronto, in my opinion, should be dimly lit, somewhat romantic spots that give you the option to nibble on snacks and shareable plates, or order multi-course meals if thing are going well. Choose your own adventure!

Here are my picks for restaurants for a first date in Toronto.

There's lots to share at this eclectic, dimly lit restaurant in Chinatown. If you're not feeling like a full dinner, you can try to snag a seat at the bar.

Have some fun with rum-based drinks at this tiki bar and restaurant in Parkdale. But, don't just stop at bevies; order some mains too and sit back and relax as hopefully, the sparks fly between you two.

Craft beer lovers will find lots to lake at this Bloordale restaurant and music venue. Start with dinner and drinks (there is a brewery on site, afterall) and then hit up a concert if you don't feel like talking anymore.

Grab dishes and drinks at this Filipino mojito bar in Bloordale. There's lots to try here, and the decor is sure to impress too.

If your date is going less than stellar, you can grab boozy slushie buckets at this Thai restaurant in Church-Wellesley Village. If they don't get the conversation flowing, nothing will.

The giant, tiki-inspired patio at this Leslieville Mexican spot make it perfect for summertime dates. But, if you're heading out in the middle of winter, the colourful interior murals should brighten things up.

You can actually make reservations at this beer hall in West Queen West. It has all sorts of locally brewed craft beer on the menu as well as a German-inspired menu with lots of sharable platters.

This restaurant near Yonge and Wellesley is a go-to first date spot for many because the interior is so darn cute. Brunch dates would also be suitable here.

If your date is into country music, take them to this saloon-inspired restaurant on Danforth East. Even if the Wild West's not your thing, you'll both find lots to like at this aesthetically pleasing establishment.

With dim sum, you can order as much or as little as you want, so play it by ear at this restaurant in York Mills. You might even end up sitting and ordering round after round of dumplings; who knows?