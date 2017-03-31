The top 10 bars and pubs on King St. West

King West is a contender for one of the best neighbourhoods to drink in Toronto. From craft beer specialists to ping pong clubhouses, the street is bustling with options.

Here are my picks for the top bars and pubs in King West.

If you love craft beer this is your spot. Here you'll find dozens of beers on tap, rotating cask selections, and over 100 cans and bottles. You can stick with your local favourite or take a risk and try something totally new.

This faux Irish bar from the Donnelly Group has all the watering hole essentials including beer, whisky, at least a dozen TVs and seating for large groups. In summer there's a sweet patio.

This bar at the corner of King and Brant used to be a Grand & Toy but breathes new life into the space as a swanky open space great for drinking with friends.

This rooftop oasis has one of the best views in the city along with a swimming pool, cabanas, bar and restaurant. What more could you want?

This complex on Mercer is broken into three floors all sporting different vibes. The bottom floor is chill, the second floor is where to get your dance on and the top is where you'll find the rooftop patio.

The King West hangout boasts pool tables, ping-pong, TVs, pinball machines, pub food and booze. Make sure to try the nachos.

This is Toronto's original ping-pong themed bar. With 12 tables and lots if libations, it's like your coolest friend's basement on steroids.

This lounge-meets-club in the former C Lounge space on Wellington is divided into a kitchen area, living room and rec room making this spot the ultimate house party. There's also a huge outdoor patio.

The former Brant House space is where fine dining and bar culture mingle. There's food and drink but also 16 massive screens to watch the game.

This King West establishment is a bar with a hint of nightclub. Booths and bottles combine with ample standing room and chill space.