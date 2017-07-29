Eat & Drink
lost restaurants toronto

The lost restaurants of Toronto

The lost restaurants of Toronto fill long time residents with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia. It would be nearly impossible to put together a definitive list of iconic or noteworthy restaurants that have shuttered or burnt down over the years, but there's enough establishments in our back catalogue to warrant a look back.

The list below could be characterized as hodgepodge. I'm working mostly based on photo availability here. Feel free to share links to photos of other defunct Toronto restaurants in the comments.

Behold, the lost restaurants of Toronto

Flora Dew

Flora Dew at Hanlan's Point.

Dutch Sisters restaurant

Dutch Sisters on Lake Shore Road (now Blvd).

Varsity Restaurant Toronto

Varsity Restaurant, Spadina and Bloor.

Sword Restuarant

Sword Restaurant, Yonge and King.

chop suey restaurant torontoChop Suey House near Elizabeth and Dundas.

Sign of the Steer

Sign of the Steet, Dupont and Davenport.

The Flame Restaurant

The Flame, Yonge and Heath (1950s).

shopsysShopsy's on Spadina north of Dundas.

Brown Derby

Brown Derby Tavern at Yonge and Dundas (1970s).

Pickin Chicken

Pickin Chicken, Lake Shore Blvd West (1980s) by Patrick Cummins.

Canary Restaurant

Canary Restaurant, Cherry St. by Patrick Cummins.

Frank Vetere Pizza

Frank Vetere Pizza.

Bobby Orr Pizza

Bobby Orr Pizza.

Ponderosa Toronto

Ponderosa Ad.

Cyranos restaurant toronto

Cyrano's and Steak & Burger on King East.

Steak and Burger Toronto

Steak & Burger at Yonge and Bloor (1970s).

bassels

Bassel's Restaurant at Yonge and Gerrard.

eds restaurant toronto

Ed's Warehouse at on King West.

Lime Rickeys

Lime Rickey's near Yonge and Eglinton.

Organ Grinder

Organ Grinder, The Esplanade.

Penrose Fish Chips

Penrose Fish & Chips, Mt. Pleasant Rd.

Captain Johns

Captain John's.

4Ds diner toronto

4D's Diner, Yorkville.

Eddie Shack donuts

Eddie Shack Donuts.

China House

China House, Eglinton Avenue.

Centro

Centro, Yonge north of Eglinton.

Peoples Foods

People's Foods near Dupont and St. George.

Indian Rice Factory

Indian Rice Factory, Dupont and Howland.

Mr Greenjeans

Mr. Greenjeans at the Eaton Centre.Coffee Mill

The Coffee Mill, Yorkville.

Seniors steakhouse

Seniors Steakhouse, Yonge south of St. Clair.

steak pit torontoThe Steak Pit, Avenue Road north of Lawrence.

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives

