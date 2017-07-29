The lost restaurants of Toronto fill long time residents with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia. It would be nearly impossible to put together a definitive list of iconic or noteworthy restaurants that have shuttered or burnt down over the years, but there's enough establishments in our back catalogue to warrant a look back.

The list below could be characterized as hodgepodge. I'm working mostly based on photo availability here. Feel free to share links to photos of other defunct Toronto restaurants in the comments.

Behold, the lost restaurants of Toronto