The lost restaurants of Toronto fill long time residents with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia. It would be nearly impossible to put together a definitive list of iconic or noteworthy restaurants that have shuttered or burnt down over the years, but there's enough establishments in our back catalogue to warrant a look back.
The list below could be characterized as hodgepodge. I'm working mostly based on photo availability here. Feel free to share links to photos of other defunct Toronto restaurants in the comments.
Behold, the lost restaurants of Toronto
Flora Dew at Hanlan's Point.
Dutch Sisters on Lake Shore Road (now Blvd).
Varsity Restaurant, Spadina and Bloor.
Sword Restaurant, Yonge and King.
Chop Suey House near Elizabeth and Dundas.
Sign of the Steet, Dupont and Davenport.
The Flame, Yonge and Heath (1950s).
Shopsy's on Spadina north of Dundas.
Brown Derby Tavern at Yonge and Dundas (1970s).
Pickin Chicken, Lake Shore Blvd West (1980s) by Patrick Cummins.
Canary Restaurant, Cherry St. by Patrick Cummins.
Frank Vetere Pizza.
Bobby Orr Pizza.
Ponderosa Ad.
Cyrano's and Steak & Burger on King East.
Steak & Burger at Yonge and Bloor (1970s).
Bassel's Restaurant at Yonge and Gerrard.
Ed's Warehouse at on King West.
Lime Rickey's near Yonge and Eglinton.
Organ Grinder, The Esplanade.
Penrose Fish & Chips, Mt. Pleasant Rd.
Captain John's.
4D's Diner, Yorkville.
Eddie Shack Donuts.
China House, Eglinton Avenue.
Centro, Yonge north of Eglinton.
People's Foods near Dupont and St. George.
Indian Rice Factory, Dupont and Howland.
Mr. Greenjeans at the Eaton Centre.
The Coffee Mill, Yorkville.
Seniors Steakhouse, Yonge south of St. Clair.
The Steak Pit, Avenue Road north of Lawrence.