The top 10 coffee shops in Southern Ontario

Coffee shops in Southern Ontario keep the caffeine flowing in beautiful spaces that are often off the beaten path. These local favourites often roast their own beans or source their coffee from those nearby. So whether you're driving through a new place or live in town, grab a cup of joe and sit awhile.

Here are my picks for the top coffee shops in southern Ontario.

Find this roastery and cafe on Dundas' main drag. Pick up a coffee to go and sit on the front bench or stay for brunch and eat it on the beautiful, tree-covered side patio.

More commonly known as DVLB, this whisky bar and cafe was the coolest spot in Waterloo when it first opened up. It has a vintage vibe thanks to its dark wooden accents and includes lots of work space for students.

It's easy to find great coffee in Hamilton and this cozy spot on Ottawa Street is a favourite in the town that everyone seems to be moving to right now.

With a location right by the Via Rail Station, this cafe serves up espresso in the early morning for those heading to and fro. It also roasts all of its own beans on site.

Grab a cup of coffee to go and walk down to the lake. Or, take a seat in this cozy cafe run by a couple who serve Pilot coffee, baked treats and sandwiches.

Whether or not you're a student who spent the night at a Richmond Street bar, you could probably use a pick-me-up from this espresso bar that serves Pilot coffee.

This cafe in the heart of Prince Edward County is attached to an old movie theatre. It serves food (think grain bowls) as well as coffee to go if you need to fuel up for a day of wine and cheese tasting.

Yes, this cafe actually opened its doors for the first time on March 21. It serves all sorts of beverages (including blueberry lattes), a slew of made-in-house baked goods and ramen. Road trip to Windsor, please?

Thanks to its tech scene and two universities, Waterloo is experiencing a growth spurt. Lots of interesting businesses are opening up, including this coffee roaster and cafe with two locations that dole out espresso-based bevies and nitro cold brew.

Not only is this an indie cafe, it's also a contemporary gallery. Pick up a coffee and check out some local artwork.