The top 10 brunch restaurants in North Toronto

Brunch restaurants in North Toronto may not be as over the top or indulgent as some downtown options but these restaurants between Davisville and the 401 still satisfy cravings for pancakes, eggs bennies and bacon. 

Here are my picks for the top brunch restaurants in North Toronto.

Boom Breakfast & Co

Find all your classic breakfast offerings at this Toronto chain with a location on Eglinton West. Omelettes, bennies, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes and fresh toast all grace the menu.

Doug's Public Kitchen

If you're on the hunt for a vegan brunch destination, this it it. The restaurant near Glencairn station serves tofu omelettes, vegan benedicts and bagels with cashew cream cheese.

Fresh

Whether your a carnivore or a vegetarian, meatless eats  at this Toronto chain are a must-try. Their Eglinton East location does brunch on weekends starting at 10:30 a.m.

Good Bite

In business since 1969, this diner just north of Eglinton on Yonge has been a destination for breakfast and brunch for decades. They have it all from, breakfast specials to omelettes to fresh toast.

Hazel's Diner

Traditional diner fare is the forte at this Yonge and Lawrence stalwart. Fill up on classic breakfast offerings of eggs bennies, home fries and waffles.

Lil' Baci

Weekend brunch is served at this Italian destination near Yonge and Davisville starting at 11 a.m. Chow down on breakfast pizzas and brioche french toast.

Starving Artist

Waffle enthusiasts rejoice! Mount Pleasant has a restaurant whose menu is entirely dedicated to waffles. Whether you take your waffles sweet or savoury the options are plentiful.

The Belsize 

Make your way to this Mount Pleasant pub on the weekend to fill up on their brunch offerings. If you're feeling extra hungry (or hungover) opt for the Belsize Breakfast that comes with two eggs, peameal, home fries, toast and jam.

The Homeway

A North Toronto staple for more than half a century, The Homeway on Mount Pleasant is a must-visit for when you're in need of a brunch fix. The menu boasts steak and eggs, egg benny, buttermilk pancakes and more.

Uncle Betty's

Ultimate grilled cheese sandwiches, sweet potato hash, stuffed french toast and breakfast sandwiches with donut buns are just a few of the brunch items available at this Yonge and Eglinton area diner.

