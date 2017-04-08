The top 10 Mexican brunch in Toronto

Mexican brunch in Toronto will get you fed with breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and other specialties that make the perfect start to a weekend day.

Here are my picks for the top Mexican brunch in Toronto.

The food at this Distillery District establishment is a mix of traditional and modern Mexican cuisine. Brunch here is served on weekends and holidays until 3 p.m. with most offerings coming in around $13- $17.

The King East restaurant serves huevos rancheros and Mexican-inspired bennies. Wash 'em down with a margarita.

This antojitos bar in the Annex serves brunch on weekends that'll suit most budgets. Feed your hangover with plates of egg-topped breakfast fries and breakfast tacos for under $15.

The Kensington Market mainstay keeps things basic with huevos a la Mexicana, huevos con chorizo, huevos rancheros and a few of the regular items like the always tasty tacos al pastor.

This West Queen West restaurant will feed you with kombucha margaritas, huevos rancheros and chilaquiles.

The brunch menu at this Eglinton West destination features a Frida y Diego omelet as well as tacos, huevos rancheros and ahogados.

The brunch offerings at this Tex-Mex bar in CityPlace include Mexican inspired eggs bennies, burritos and breakfast flat breads. Don't miss out on their mimosas.

Botanas, tortas, tacos and burritos, churros, huevos, brunch enchiladas, and a long list of drinks fill the menu of this Mexican restaurant with locations on Queen and Mercer Street.

The St. Clair West joint boasts a brunch menu of traditional Mexican fare including huevos rancheros, huevos a la mexicana and chilaquiles.

A must-try item at this Beaches restaurant is the Burrito Xola, made with homemade refried beans, rice, slow braised beef, lettuce and sour cream. If that doesn't float your boat, there are several egg-related dishes to fill you up.