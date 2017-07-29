The top 10 cafes that serve brunch in Toronto

Cafes that serve brunch in Toronto are perfect for those who give food and drink equal weight in their weekend rituals. Knowing of a cafe equipped with a well-stocked kitchen can save you from subsisting on bottomless drip coffee.

Here are my picks for the top cafes that serve brunch in Toronto.

This Cabbagetown cafe serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Morning staples like eggs benny, pancakes, avocado toasts and huevos rancheros all grace the menu.

Not only is this West Queen West cafe known for their authentic yerba mate but they also serve Mexican brunch seven days a week. Load up on offerings of chilaquiles and chorizo eggs benny.

If you're looking for a Mediterranean brunch, look no further than this King East cafe. Opt for their Poet Brunch comprising of coffee or tea and your choice of eggs along with six prescribed sides.

This busy Little India cafe offers an extensive list of chow to be enjoyed while sipping lattes. Select from indulgent options like buttermilk pancakes or opt for one their delectable breakfast sandwiches instead. Brunch runs on weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Morning wraps, breakfast plates and oatmeal are among the items you'll indulge in during the week at both their West Queen West and Junction Triangle locations. On weekends find eggs bennies and stacked pancakes.

Just steps away from the Lansdowne subway station is this Bloordale Village cafe. From Monday to Saturday you'll find offerings of avocado toast, granola and yogurt, chia pudding, and hot cakes.

If you go slightly off the beaten path you'll discover this cozy cafe near West Queen West. Brunch is served on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a variety of bennies, breakfast wraps, salads and sandwiches.

Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Danforth cafe serves brunch. Sweet and savoury items fill the menu. There's caramelized banana French toast, eggs Benedict and brunched out grilled cheese sandwiches.

Found inside the Drake Hotel on West Queen West, this is arguably one of the most popular brunch spots in the city. Duck confit hash, chicken and waffles, and smoked salmon bagels are a few of the items available every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This coffee bar near Queen West does Lebanese brunch. A must-try is their hen’s nest. It's only available until 11:30 a.m. during the week, but all day Saturday and Sunday. House dough is topped with a perfectly runny egg, a mound of cheese, and arugula.