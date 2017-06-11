Eat & Drink
Markham Bakery

The top 10 bakeries in Markham

The top bakeries in Markham are more varied than you might think. Shedding Markham's oft-quoted stereotype of being Chinatown North, these purveyors of lovely pastries reflect a wonderfully diverse cultural spectrum. 

Here are my picks for the top bakeries in Markham.

Nakamura Bakery

Located in the fascinating and vastly underrated shopping complex called J-Town, this bakery prepares many Western-style baked goods with a Japanese twist. 

Tiny Tom Donuts

This bakery specializes in one thing and one thing only, those addictive mini-donuts that we all love to shove down our collective gullets at the CNE. They're here year-round in all their deep-fried glory. 

Lucullus Bakery

Without a doubt one of the finest purveyors of old-school Canto-Western baking, this shop has long been responsible for feeding Markham truckloads of what may be the best Chinese egg tarts around the GTA, along with their equally rich and creamy HK-style milk teas. 

Patisserie Gateau

This little shop tucked away in First Markham Place provides lots of freshly-baked Cantonese buns and snacks, but by far, their most well-known offerings are the white sugar cake and the pudding-like put chai ko which in itself comes in several varieties.

Love Me Sweet

This is where you should go if you're craving Japanese-style cheesecake when you're not downtown. This bakery, located at the base of the World on Yonge condos, serves up Japanese cheesecakes in original and chocolate flavours.

Calabria Bakery

When it comes to Italian bakeries, this little gem can be considered one of Markham's best kept secrets. The cannoli are delightful, while the tiramisu is rich and indulgent. The whole setup feels very much like an old-school mom and pop Italian cafe.

Sugartiers

This bakery is great when you need a quick infusion of cupcakes and macarons in a dazzling array of flavours. The cakes are always fresh and sweet without being overwhelming. 

Sasaki Fine Pastry

This place is the very definition of a hidden gem. Found deep inside the bowels of J-Town, this small cafe serves authentic hand-made Japanese snacks, otherwise known as wagashi

Tripl3 Baked

This bakery has been making waves for its delectable cupcakes, cakes and other confections. Find cupcakes in flavours of cookie dough, blue margarita and Chicago mix popcorn. 

Panash Bakery

This tiny Chinese bakery offers a variety of traditional items, like egg tarts. They also have a menu of some not so typical buns and pastries like matcha red bean buns and hot dog croissants. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Lucullus Bakery. With files from DKLo.

