Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cheap craft beer toronto

The top 10 cheap craft beer deals in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cheap craft beer in Toronto is important to know where to find. Sometimes money is tight but you could really use a pint and other times your beer consumption needs simply require so much quantity that it's only frugal to seek out the most reasonably priced offerings.

Here are my picks for the top cheap craft beer deals you can score in Toronto right now.

Tallboys

Steam Whistle is available for $5 any day of the week at this Bloorcourt bar until 6 p.m. On Wednesdays they do $5 cans of Wellington and on Sundays a pint from their tap will set you back $6.

The Bar With No Name

Presumably you don't need a name for your bar when you're offering up discounted beer multiple times a week. If you like pitchers, this bar near High Park is offering it for $12 both Monday and Wednesday.

Wvrst

Mondays after 5 p.m. the folks at this King West beer hall are doing their best to help you discover the province's great beer. Get select offerings of Ontario craft beer for just $5, leaving you some dough to spend on your sausage.

Dog & Bear

Every Tuesday you can score both domestic and craft beer tall cans for just $5 at this pub near Queen and Dovercourt.

Scotland Yard

Go for the Tall Boy Tuesdays at this pub near St. Lawrence Market. Every Tuesday tall cans of Junction Conductor’s Craft Ale, Sidelaunch Wheat Beer, Sidelaunch Pale Ale, Sidelaunch Mountain Lager and Brickworks: 1904 are $4.40.

Whelan's Gate

Every Thursday this Irish pub near High Park offers $5 tall cans from a slew of Ontario breweries.

Bar Hop

Both locations of this beer bar offers select pours for $5 on Sundays. Usually the discount offerings are those beers that come in at less than 7% alcohol just to keep things respectable. It's Sunday after all.

The Office Pub

Both their John St. and King St. locations offer a craft beer deal on Sunday. Select craft pints are available for $5.50 all day - even during brunch.

Only Cafe

This Danforth East favourite doesn't mess around with this "select" pints business for their cheap beer night. Instead, they offer up every beer on top for just $5 every Sunday after 5 p.m.

Thirsty and Miserable

If you've never been to Kensington Market's down and dirty craft beer bar, you're missing out on their $5.75 a pint specials every Sunday.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at The Only Cafe. With files from Ben Johnson.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's new food truck does butter chicken burritos

The top 10 cheap craft beer deals in Toronto

The top 10 restaurants in Toronto to eat at when you're drunk

10 barbecue joints in Toronto you need to try

Toronto brunch stalwart Edward Levesque closing after 16 years

10 restaurants for a first date in Toronto

Toronto swarms Pablo Cheese Tart on opening day

Toronto's newest cheese shop is also going to be a bar