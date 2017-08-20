The top 10 cheap craft beer deals in Toronto

Cheap craft beer in Toronto is important to know where to find. Sometimes money is tight but you could really use a pint and other times your beer consumption needs simply require so much quantity that it's only frugal to seek out the most reasonably priced offerings.

Here are my picks for the top cheap craft beer deals you can score in Toronto right now.

Steam Whistle is available for $5 any day of the week at this Bloorcourt bar until 6 p.m. On Wednesdays they do $5 cans of Wellington and on Sundays a pint from their tap will set you back $6.

Presumably you don't need a name for your bar when you're offering up discounted beer multiple times a week. If you like pitchers, this bar near High Park is offering it for $12 both Monday and Wednesday.

Mondays after 5 p.m. the folks at this King West beer hall are doing their best to help you discover the province's great beer. Get select offerings of Ontario craft beer for just $5, leaving you some dough to spend on your sausage.

Every Tuesday you can score both domestic and craft beer tall cans for just $5 at this pub near Queen and Dovercourt.

Go for the Tall Boy Tuesdays at this pub near St. Lawrence Market. Every Tuesday tall cans of Junction Conductor’s Craft Ale, Sidelaunch Wheat Beer, Sidelaunch Pale Ale, Sidelaunch Mountain Lager and Brickworks: 1904 are $4.40.

Every Thursday this Irish pub near High Park offers $5 tall cans from a slew of Ontario breweries.

Both locations of this beer bar offers select pours for $5 on Sundays. Usually the discount offerings are those beers that come in at less than 7% alcohol just to keep things respectable. It's Sunday after all.

Both their John St. and King St. locations offer a craft beer deal on Sunday. Select craft pints are available for $5.50 all day - even during brunch.

This Danforth East favourite doesn't mess around with this "select" pints business for their cheap beer night. Instead, they offer up every beer on top for just $5 every Sunday after 5 p.m.

If you've never been to Kensington Market's down and dirty craft beer bar, you're missing out on their $5.75 a pint specials every Sunday.