The 10 most expensive restaurants in Toronto

The most expensive restaurants in Toronto are places that specialize in luxe ingredients and engaging techniques. In my mind, these are places reserved for major celebrations, high-rollers, expense account holders, or when a first date is sure to pick up the tab.

Here are my picks for the most expensive restaurants in Toronto.

Cooking for 30+ years, the kitchen at this Japanese East York restaurant is staffed solely by chef and owner, Masaki Hashimoto. The dinner menu, a flat $300 (not including drinks, tax or tip) features an eight course omakase menu.

This highly regarded King West area steakhouse is home to seafood towers ($75/pp), duck fat fries ($14) and most notably, charbroiled slabs of meat that range from a modest 6oz tenderloin ($39) to an ungodly 20oz Kobe Black Tajima ribeye priced at $1000.

This third-floor Momofuku restaurant in the Financial District does a 10-course tasting menu for $125, add-on beverage pairings for $85 more. While the flat fee means the final tab will be predictable, what you'll get is always unexpected. Menus change frequently.

Showcasing domestic products wherever possible, the menu at this Financial District restaurant features starters like venison tartare ($25) and s'mores foie gras ($28). Follow that with main courses like juniper smoked duck breast ($45) or ash crusted beef rib eye ($55).

This restaurant with a great view near St. Clair West specializes in luxe ingredients that elevate rustic cuisine. First courses like the foie gras terrine are priced at almost $30, while roast duck breast goes for $42 a plate.

This swanky Financial District restaurant makes it possible to drop $18 on just a tomato dish. Mains like the Diamond Platter ($150) featuring oysters, crab legs and poached lobster are at the top end of the price scale.

Head to the Annex to discover this pricey sushi spot. They offer a omakase menu for $105 per person. Expect dishes like toro, scallop, sea eel and red snapper.

This legendary steakhouse near Yonge & Dundas champions gastronomical hedonism with a menu featuring pricey top cuts of meats and seafoods. Order up a shrimp cocktail for $29.50 and a 12oz filet mignon wrapped in bacon for $68.

It's easy to rack up an exorbitant tab at this Yorkville trattoria. Shared antipasti hover around the $20 mark, but add to that a similarly priced pasta course, seafood or meat mains and a pricey dessert, and you're looking at a real chunk of change.

This luxe Queen West spot does a multi-course tasting menu priced at $89 person. There are four savoury courses and dessert, but guests should expect a few surprises from the kitchen along the way.