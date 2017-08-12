The top 10 vegan non-vegan restaurants in Toronto

Vegan and non-vegan hybrid restaurants in Toronto appeal to both herbivores and omnivores and usually have options to satisfy everyone you're dining with. These places have plenty of cruelty-free options and well as meatier fare for those who aren't about that plant-based life.

Here are my picks for the top vegan non-vegan restaurants in Toronto

There's an entirely separate vegan menu at this popular King West Thai restaurant. You don't need to worry if your pad Thai has fish sauce or egg in it here.

Enjoy this Little Italy-based wood-fired oven from the meat or vegetable lovers menu. Just a word of caution: some items contain dairy and eggs on the veggie menu.

Find all sorts of vegan-friendly dishes, including some served family-style, at this unassuming restaurant on Roncesvalles. It's popular for brunch, but it's open for dinner too.

A King West patio might not seem like a destination for vegan eats, but this place should satisfy your entire party before you check out one of the bars or clubs in the neighbourhood.

Middle Eastern restaurants are usually a good bet if you're looking to please a crowd that includes those who are vegan. This mini-chain has locations around the city, including at Bayview Village, Yonge and Davisville, in Riverside, and the Canary District.

Vegan options dot the menu at this popular spot in Vaughan. Even the restaurant's signature halva-stuffed rozalach is vegan, so treat yourself to one or five.

This Corktown spot aims to be all about healthy eating. It caters to those who are paleo, vegan and gluten-free with all sorts of power, or grain, bowls on its menu.

The spicy vegetable noodle soup at this Yonge and Eglinton Vietnamese restaurant is seriously delicious, and there's no meat whatsoever in the broth. There are other vegan-friendly dishes on the menu here too.

This Junction mainstay has been serving up brunch for vegans and their meat-eating pals for years. It does all-day breakfast too, which earns it major points.

There's no need to forgo cream cheese if you're vegan. Just order the cashew spread on a vegan bagel at this St. Clair West spot that also smokes its own salmon, as your pescatarian would be happy to not.