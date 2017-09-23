Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
subscription boxes toronto

The top 10 monthly subscription boxes in Toronto

Subscription boxes in Toronto have been around long enough that they've started to become the best way to try out new, unique products delivered right to your door. The best part - besides unboxing your box  - is that its a chance to try out cool stuff you maybe wouldn't normally buy, all for the same price each month.

Here are my picks for the top subscription boxes in Toronto.

Botanic + Terre

Botanic + Terre prides itself on providing clean, ethical, and sustainable, high-end beauty products in each box. Their boxes are also great value - as low as $44 a month - when compared to the individual prices of the products, which can vary from $16 to $75 in any given box.

Topbox

Topbox lets you stay on top of the beauty game by providing four samples of new products for only $12/month. This means you don't have to spend a fortune to try something you might not like.

Curly Crown

One of the best things about subscription services is how they are customize, not only in product, but in person. Curly Crown gathers together the newest and best in hair care to keep those locks looking their most luscious.

Society Socks

This startup will not only send you two pairs of stylish and bold socks each month, it will donate two pairs to charity. The subscription service is grounded in community and works with Covenant House to provide new socks for homeless youth across the city.

ESTBLSH

For the 'aspiring gentlemen,' ESTBLSH curates a box with you in mind that includes a tie, pocket square, and socks to help build your collection of trendy looks. Boxes also come in themes like the Editorial Box or the Wiseman Collection, featuring Wolf Clothing Co., to really help you get into the role.

Sneaker Tub

Sneaker Tub is for the Toronto streetwear and sports lovers out there. The three membership levels means you can expect a range of stuff, from sneaker-related items to actual shoes and accessories that feature Toronto-themed gear.

The Roasters Pack

Perfect for the coffee connoisseur, this subscription services delivers three, high-quality blends each month from around the world. The bags are big - enough for a month - and offer the opportunity to try out new flavours and roasts harvested by individual roasters dedicated to their craft. 

Carnivore Club 

Each month The Carnivore Club features a themed box containing 4-6 cured meats from around the world. What began as a GoFundMe project, Carnivore Club has expanded worldwide, gathering together locally sourced and ethically treated game by artisans.

The Brew Box Company

Brew Box is dedicated to collections that showcase the best of Ontario craft beer by sourcing from brew clubs across the province. Beau's Beer Club, Sawdust City Club, and Brewthusiast are some of the memberships offered by Brew Box, each suited to specific tastes.

Cheesy Place

Cheesy Place's monthly Cheese Club is as exciting as you think. The service rounds up gourmet cheese and pairs them with complimentary artisanal foods and delivers it all right to you. Even with the cheapest wine, there's no way you can go wrong.

