The top 5 food challenges in Toronto

Food challenges in Toronto are the stuff of pure spectacle. For an ambitious group of eaters, the allure of a free t-shirt and spot on the wall of fame is usually incentive enough, and out comes the antacid, and later, the overwhelming feeling of regret.

Here are my picks for the top food challenges you can take on in Toronto.

Here you can attempt the Go Chuck Yourself Challenge where you must eat the Go Chuck Yourself Burger, along with any specialty milkshake, within six minutes in order to achieve glory. Winners get their meal on the house and a free t-shirt.

Once a month, this ramen chain hosts a mega ramen challenge. You must finish a mega ramen within 15 minutes, broth and all. If you complete the challenge, the mega ramen will be free and if you can't take it down, be prepared to cough up $30 for the bowl.

You'll need to sign a waiver before attempting to compete in this wing chain's Armageddon challenge. For $35 you'll get to chow down on the restaurant's spiciest wings. If you can't complete the spicy task, you can mop up your tears with a t-shirt that you get win or lose.

The Great Stack Challenge will see you eating two burgers with bacon and cheese, plus a milkshake and fries, in under 30 minutes. Win and it's free. If not, it's $50.

Only the most carnivorous among us dare take on the Hail Mary challenge. Be prepared to eat a 67oz AAA ribeye, along with a pound of coleslaw and a pound of fries, in under one hour. If you fail, you're on the hook for the $130 price tag.