Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
10 restaurants to eat at near the ACC

Restaurants near the ACC offer the chance to skip the street meat and enjoy a sit down meal before or after the game or big event. Whether you're hankering for a burger or some fresh sushi, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here are my picks for restaurants to eat at near the ACC.

Aria Ristorante

If you're in the mood for upscale Italian, this is the spot. The restaurant boasts a stunning interior and a menu of salads, pastas and grilled meat.

E11even

This upscale pub offers a bit of elegance before heading into the ACC. They serve North American classics like burgers, fries, and bacon and are a popular hangout for hockey players, athletes and fans.

IQ Food Co.

If you want something healthy, vegan or gluten-free this is your best bet. Find rice and quinoa boxes, smoothies, avocado toast and good coffee.

Kokoro Sushi

Looking for sushi in a hurry? This is your spot. Piles of styrofoam containers can be found with your favourite rolls.

Miku

The Vancouver import impresses with its massive space and Aburi-style sushi.

Miller Tavern

Fill up on bar snacks, steak, seafood and cocktails at this pub on Bay Street near the arena.

Real Sports Bar

Toronto's best sports bar is conveniently located just steps away from the ACC. Think of it as a mammoth man-cave. It has more TVs than you could possibly want, hundreds of taps and a menu full of pub grub.

SOCO Kitchen + Bar

Found at the base of the Delta Toronto Hotel, this restaurant does easy to please fare like burgers, flatbreads and pasta.

Taverna Mercatto

This Italian restaurant that's part of the Mercatto chain brings in crowds for its seafood platter, pizza and cocktails.

The Fox

This classic pub option has plenty of shareables for groups looking for a bite before after an event as well as burgers and sandwiches.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at E11even

