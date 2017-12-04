City
toronto fog

Unreal photos of the dense fog that engulfed Toronto

Toronto was hit with some of the most beautiful fog the city has witnessed in recent memory yesterday morning, though a gentle haze remained throughout much of the day that kept the cameras firing as the sun mixed with the mist.

The low flying front of fog was most amazing when viewed from above, as it engulfed pretty much everything under the 30-storey mark and then hung in place just long enough for a few people to get stunning photos.

Planes were delayed as airport visibility was severely compromised, but after a few loops, air traffic was able to land safely at Pearson. The extra time on board might have been worth the incredible view passengers were treated to. 

Here's what Toronto looked like engulfed in thick fog and sunlit mist.

A post shared by Rob Suth (@suthrb) on

A post shared by Kate Dorzinsky (@dorzinsky) on

A post shared by Adam Kataoka (@adamkataoka) on

A post shared by Rob Suth (@suthrb) on

A post shared by Julian Terry (@tezmond) on

A post shared by Ray Hazlitt (@rayhazlitt) on

A post shared by Iain Reston (@restonpeace82) on

A post shared by Julian Terry (@tezmond) on

A post shared by @cha_sauvage on

A post shared by Alex G (@skycladtrvlr) on

Lead photo by

skycladtrvlr

