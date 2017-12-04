Unreal photos of the dense fog that engulfed Toronto
Toronto was hit with some of the most beautiful fog the city has witnessed in recent memory yesterday morning, though a gentle haze remained throughout much of the day that kept the cameras firing as the sun mixed with the mist.
The low flying front of fog was most amazing when viewed from above, as it engulfed pretty much everything under the 30-storey mark and then hung in place just long enough for a few people to get stunning photos.
Planes were delayed as airport visibility was severely compromised, but after a few loops, air traffic was able to land safely at Pearson. The extra time on board might have been worth the incredible view passengers were treated to.
Here's what Toronto looked like engulfed in thick fog and sunlit mist.
