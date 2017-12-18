TTC is phasing out collector booths from subway stations

TTC collector booths are going the way of phone booths – complete and total obsolescence.

The transit commission had been planning to phase these booths out of subway stations for a while, but it wasn't until Sunday that it announced the booths at Sheppard West and Wilson stations were now closed permanently.

"Customer service agents" are now in place at those stations, as well as at all six new stations on Toronto's York Spadina Subway Extension, to answer questions and sell PRESTO cards.

The transit commission also announced on Sunday that, by the end of 2018, Toronto will no longer be able to purchase tickets, tokens or Metropasses at subway stations.

"As part of the ongoing modernization and implementation of PRESTO across the system, the TTC is introducing a new Customer Service Agent role," reads an announcement on the TTC's website.

"The collector booths you’re familiar with on the TTC today will be closed over the course of the next year."

Customers will still be able to pay for TTC rides using tokens, tickets, metropasses, but they won't be able to purchase any of these fare types at stations in the future.

Cash will still be accepted system-wide, though – as usual – it's exact change only.