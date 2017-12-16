City
The entire TTC system will be free to ride on Sunday

Toronto's brand new subway line officially opens tomorrow, December 17, at 8 a.m. And to celebrate this momentous occasion, the entire TTC system will be free to ride all day

Yes, that's right. Every route will be completely free whether you're headed to the new stations or not. As TTC spokesperson Brad Ross put it, this is kind of like an early Christmas present from the TTC and the province.

The announcement came earlier today when Mayor John Tory, Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, and TTC Chair Josh Colle gathered at Sheppard West TTC station to deliver the good news. 

The  8.6 kilometre Toronto York Spadina Subway Extension is indeed a big deal, so the provincial government is keen to get as much attention on the project as they can. Giving away free rides certainly isn't a bad way to do this.

So start planning now to take as many rides as you can tomorrow. Come Monday, regular fares will be back in place — but at least the subway system will be six stops longer. 

J Kervin at Pioneer Village Station

