The entire TTC system will be free to ride on Sunday

Toronto's brand new subway line officially opens tomorrow, December 17, at 8 a.m. And to celebrate this momentous occasion, the entire TTC system will be free to ride all day.

Yes, that's right. Every route will be completely free whether you're headed to the new stations or not. As TTC spokesperson Brad Ross put it, this is kind of like an early Christmas present from the TTC and the province.

Santa’s coming early to the TTC this year! Tomorrow, Dec 17, is free system-wide - all buses, streetcars, Wheel-Trans and subway lines will be FREE! Come celebrate the Line 1 extension opening fare-free. pic.twitter.com/rwlwzZsQgW — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) December 16, 2017

The announcement came earlier today when Mayor John Tory, Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, and TTC Chair Josh Colle gathered at Sheppard West TTC station to deliver the good news.

Have you heard 📣? Ride for FREE on the ENTIRE #TTC network this Sunday, December 17th as we celebrate the 6 new stops on the #Line1Ext! 🚇 pic.twitter.com/jZGW0Gd89g — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) December 16, 2017

The 8.6 kilometre Toronto York Spadina Subway Extension is indeed a big deal, so the provincial government is keen to get as much attention on the project as they can. Giving away free rides certainly isn't a bad way to do this.

So start planning now to take as many rides as you can tomorrow. Come Monday, regular fares will be back in place — but at least the subway system will be six stops longer.