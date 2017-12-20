Rental of the week: 128 Collier Street

What does a $14,000 a month apartment look like in Toronto? If you've ever wondered about such a thing, let's examine 128 Collier St. for our answer. This luxury rental tucked away near Rosedale Valley Rd. is about as nice as such listings come.

The last time this property was on my radar was back in late 2016 when it was on the market for $2,999,999. It's since been renovated and now operates as one of those rental properties designed to appeal to high rollers coming through the city.

Location-wise, it has lots going for it in this department. It's proximate to downtown, but it's just removed enough to offer some tranquillity and privacy. Yorkville is also a short hop away for luxe shopping and dining options.

While there's lots of space — four bedrooms spread across 3,000+ square feet — it's the luxury finishes that distinguish this place. From Brazilian granite countertops in the kitchen to a towering Alpaca headboard in the master bedroom, everything is kicked up a notch.

I suppose it's worth noting that there's no parking on site (the spot is located in a nearby parking garage), but I get the sense that prospective renters here might be using a car service and driver anyway.

Specs

Address: 128 Collier St.

Rent: $14,000

Furnished? Optional

Utilities: Unspecified

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: Indoor/nearby

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Walkouts and private garden

Pets? Yes

Good For

Someone with big money who plans to be in Toronto long enough to justify a monthly rental and who is taken with the design touches on offer. You won't find many condo rentals that have the luxury finishes seen here.

Move On If

It just comes down to style preferences here. Anyone with $14K to spend on monthly rent will want to really vibe with the decor. If they don't, there are plenty of other luxury options, many of which will be less expensive.