Holiday volunteer opportunities in Toronto for 2017

Volunteer opportunities in Toronto are the perfect way to give back and to spread a little holiday joy this season. Whether you're looking to make sure no one is left without a gift or want to ensure the less fortunate indulge in a festive meal, there's plenty of options to dontate your time and effort.

Here's a roundup of volunteer opportunities during the holidays in Toronto this year.

This well known charitable organization continues its fight against hunger. During the holidays they offer numerous opportunities to get involved. Apply to be a part of one of their Holiday Drive Public Food Sorts.

This holiday season, the East Toronto location is looking for volunteers to fill various roles. They're searching for toy and food room helpers, people to assist with toy room setup, servers for their breakfast with Santa, and Christmas food box packers.

This non-profit organization, which promotes dignity, individuality, independence, personal growth and community inclusion for people with developmental disabilities, is searching for ‘Rec Buddy’ volunteers for their winter break program.

During the month of December, Dixon Hall is seeking volunteers for their Holiday Meals on Wheels program. They are in need of drivers and runners to provide the elderly hot and nutritious meals.

During the December holidays they'll need additional volunteer support to deliver meals to people in need. They're looking for volunteers to drive or run meals during the last two weeks of December.

Every year, this organization has their December Friendly Holiday Gift Giving Program. The program makes sure none of their Home Support clients are forgotten about and each receive a gift. You can apply to help run deliveries of gifts all the way up until Christmas day.

Nothing says spreading holiday joy quite like a good 'ol fashioned Christmas carol. Volunteers can gather gather at Yonge-Dundas Square on December 16 for caroling and warm beverages in support of raising funds and awareness for homeless youth. Sign up via their website.

There's plenty of holiday volunteering options available here. You can apply to help with the toy market, holiday decorating, and much more. It's important to sign up early, as spots fill up rather quickly.

