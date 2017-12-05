10 holiday gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto

Buying something for another person to wear can be tough, especially when that person considers themself stylish – and especially in an age where we're only as hot as put together as our last IG posts. Fortunately, I've done some of the legwork to find out what men might want this holiday season.

Here are some gift ideas for the stylish guy in Toronto.

Toques are timeless, but he has a ton. Man berets are in style (seriously) but they're not for everyone. Wool caps strike a nice balance between comfortable and fashion forward. This 6-panel cap from Yorkville's Uncle Otis is warm, waterproof and casually charming.

Give the gift of authentic Egyptian cotton this season courtesy of Toronto-based manufacturer and retailer, KOTN. It may look like a normal (albeit well-fitting) raglan sweatshirt, but it's purported to feel like "nothing less than a bear hug from a cumulonimbus cloud."

Hit up the Livestock store on Spadina or Roncy for a retro (and much cheaper) version of the Apple Watch. You might not remember these red hot wrist pieces from the 80's, but we can all get nostalgic about when American Apparel brought them back from the dead in the 00's.

For the aspiring chef, seasoned baker or BBQ wizard in your life, consider one of these raw denim aprons from the West Queen West men's clothing brand 18 Waits. They're made from Japanese denims, quality crafted in Canada, and have plenty of pocket space.

Monthly subscription boxes are so hot right now and local company Establish is the one you want to get for the fashion lover in your life. Sign your giftee up for one month, three months, or all 12 to get a new pocket square, neck tie and socks delivered to his doorstep every 30 days.

Because everyone needs a tracksuit right now. Because everyone needs a tracksuit always. Because everyone wants to feel like Drake sometimes, and who's more deserving of that than Torontonians? These OVO jackets and pants come in black and white (when they're not sold out.)

From office to gym to anywhere in the city, a solid bag is clutch for guys on the go. This pack from RYU Toronto has been named "best backpack" several times over, across multiple categories for a reason. It's durable, stylish, and built specifically for modern human life.

Remind the guys in your life that winter won't last forever with Bather's GQ-approved beachwear, designed and manufactured right here in Toronto. These suits are made to be worn on or off the beach, with reinforced side pockets and tons of cool patterns to choose from.

If you're buying for a Seinfeld fan, he'll appreciate these cashmere gloves from Neighbour. They're priced at $85, just like the marked down sweater George bought for Elaine. These don't have any red dots on them, and they're only part cashmere, but still. They're nice.

Keep your guy warm, cozy and lookin' good with a more upscale twist on the classic flannel shirt. Outclass at College and Dufferin stocks a nice variety of prints and styles from its own, Canada-made clothing line, all of them made with double-needle seams and mother of pearl buttons.