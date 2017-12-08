A raccoon just caused the most delightful delay on the TTC

In what might be the most Toronto story of 2017 (and also 2016), a small raccoon delayed TTC passengers this morning by getting all up in the subway system.

We always knew rolling out the new raccoon-resistant green bins would have consequences. Thanks to #TTC and City staff for helping this raccoon off the subway this morning. https://t.co/Q7KgZsNIoj — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 8, 2017

Unlike last year's subway riding raccoon, this little fella was spotted walking along the tracks headed southbound on Line 1.

Several subway riders described the scene, which sounded pretty dang cute, on Twitter. A TTC announcer reportedly apologized to customers for the inconvenience, but told them that a raccoon was in front of the train and "we don't want to run him over."

the most canadian thing possible happened on my morning commute: the train was delayed because "we're following a raccoon into the station and don't want to run him over." they called people in to move the lil guy, god bless. 🍁😌 — 凱容 | AL K. (@ALKteng) December 8, 2017

Awwwww.

The train drove slowly behind the critter as he entered Bloor Station, waiting to advance until workers could safely (and, again, adorably) rescue him from the tracks.

Toronto moment of 2017: Racoon causes a delay on the #TTC #cp24 pic.twitter.com/zKYcyj7pS5 — Dimitry G (@DimitryGD) December 8, 2017

The raccoon is now safe and sound, probably day dreaming about delicious garbage or grabbing things with his cute little raccoon hands.

Council begins today with Coun. Janet Davis congratulating TTC staff for successfully catching a raccoon on a subway train today. — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) December 8, 2017

Also delightful is city councillor Janet Davis, who stood at council this morning following the incident to congratulate TTC crews for successfully apprehending the rogue raccoon and, thus, preserving an important cultural icon.

God speed, young raccoon! Toronto is rooting for you, as always.