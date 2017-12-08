City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
ttc raccoon

A raccoon just caused the most delightful delay on the TTC

In what might be the most Toronto story of 2017 (and also 2016), a small raccoon delayed TTC passengers this morning by getting all up in the subway system.

Unlike last year's subway riding raccoon, this little fella was spotted walking along the tracks headed southbound on Line 1.

Several subway riders described the scene, which sounded pretty dang cute, on Twitter. A TTC announcer reportedly apologized to customers for the inconvenience, but told them that a raccoon was in front of the train and "we don't want to run him over."

Awwwww.

The train drove slowly behind the critter as he entered Bloor Station, waiting to advance until workers could safely (and, again, adorably) rescue him from the tracks.

The raccoon is now safe and sound, probably day dreaming about delicious garbage or grabbing things with his cute little raccoon hands.

Also delightful is city councillor Janet Davis, who stood at council this morning following the incident to congratulate TTC crews for successfully apprehending the rogue raccoon and, thus, preserving an important cultural icon.

God speed, young raccoon! Toronto is rooting for you, as always.

Lead photo by

Dimitry GD

