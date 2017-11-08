There are loads of TTC subway closures planned for 2018

Toronto transit riders can expect to see a 23 per cent increase in weekend subway closures next year, according to a new TTC staff report.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

The commission's 2018 forecast shows a total of 43 subway closures scheduled for 2018, which is up from 35 closures in 2017, plus seven late Sunday openings.

Most of these closures are for the purpose of repair programs, upgrades and inspections, but particular attention will be paid to construction activities involving the Eglinton Crosstown line, and the continued installation of the TTC's automatic train control (ATC) signals.

As has been the case in previous years, these maintenance and upgrade-based closures are scheduled for weekends, when ridership is lower, to minimize the inconvenience.

The Eglinton Crosstown-related closures will take place on Line 1 over 24 weekends, "with combined state of good repair projects extending the northern boundaries of those closures on nine weekends," according to the report.

On Line 2, the TTC requires two full weekend subway closures in 2018, and Line 3 will have four closures, only one of them scheduled over a two day weekend.

The TTC says that shuttle busses with increased service on existing affected routes will be available to riders during all subway closures.

Scheduled TTC subway closures for 2018