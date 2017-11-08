There are loads of TTC subway closures planned for 2018

Toronto transit riders can expect to see a 23 per cent increase in weekend subway closures next year, according to a new TTC staff report.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.
The commission's 2018 forecast shows a total of 43 subway closures scheduled for 2018, which is up from 35 closures in 2017, plus seven late Sunday openings.
Most of these closures are for the purpose of repair programs, upgrades and inspections, but particular attention will be paid to construction activities involving the Eglinton Crosstown line, and the continued installation of the TTC's automatic train control (ATC) signals.
As has been the case in previous years, these maintenance and upgrade-based closures are scheduled for weekends, when ridership is lower, to minimize the inconvenience.
The Eglinton Crosstown-related closures will take place on Line 1 over 24 weekends, "with combined state of good repair projects extending the northern boundaries of those closures on nine weekends," according to the report.
On Line 2, the TTC requires two full weekend subway closures in 2018, and Line 3 will have four closures, only one of them scheduled over a two day weekend.
The TTC says that shuttle busses with increased service on existing affected routes will be available to riders during all subway closures.
Scheduled TTC subway closures for 2018
- Jan. 13-14, Line 1: St. Clair W. to Union
- Feb. 3-4, Line 1: St. Clair W. to Union
- Feb. 10-11, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Feb. 17-18, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Feb. 24-25, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- March 3-4, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- March 10-11, Line 1: St. Clair W. to Union
- March 17-18, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan
- March 30-April 1, Line 1: Wilson to Finch W.
- April 14-15, Line 2: Kipling to Jane
- April 21-22, Line 1: St. Clair W. to Union
- April 28-29, Line 2: Woodbine to Kennedy
- May 6, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan
- May 12-13, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- May 13, Line 2: St. George to Broadview
- May 19-20, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- May 26-27, Line 1: Lawrence W. to Finch W.
- May 27, Line 2: St. George to Broadview
- June 2-3, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- June 9-10, Line 1: Lawrence W. to Finch W.
- June 10, Line 2: St. George to Broadview
- June 16-17, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- June 24, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan
- June 30-July 1, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- July 7-8, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- July 8, Line 2: St. George to Broadview
- July 14-15, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- July 21-22, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- July 22, Line 2: St. George to Broadview
- July 28-29, Line 1: Lawrence W. to Finch W.
- Aug. 11-12, Line 1: St. Clair to Finch
- Aug. 18-19, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Aug. 25-26, Line 1: Lawrence W. to Finch W.
- Sept. 1-2, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Sept. 8-9, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Sept. 9, Line 2: St. George to Broadview
- Sept. 15-16, Line 1: Bloor to Union
- Sept. 22-23, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- Sept. 23, Line 2: St. George to Broadview
- Oct. 6-7, Line 1: Bloor to Union
- Oct. 13-14, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- Oct. 20-21, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Oct. 27-28, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- Nov. 3-4, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Nov. 10-11, Line 1: Bloor to Union
- Nov. 17, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan
- Nov. 24-25, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Dec. 1, Line 1: Bloor to Union
- Dec. 8-9, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- Dec. 15-16, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence