City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
TTC Subway

There are multiple TTC subway closures in effect this weekend

It's another weekend where Toronto will face multiple TTC closures. Not only will a portion of Line 1 will be closed for signal upgrades on Sunday, but Osgoode Station will be closed all weekend for fare gate installation.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations on December 3 due to signal upgrades. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at Lawrence West Station. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closure.

TTC Subway Closure

In addition to the service disruption, Osgoode Station will be closed this weekend. Trains on Line 1 will bypass Osgoode Station both ways starting at 10 p.m. on December 1, reopening at 6 a.m. on December 4 due to fare gate construction at the station. 

During the station closure, customers can access the subway system at St. Patrick or St. Andrew station.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St Clair and Lawrence stations again on December 9 and 10. 

