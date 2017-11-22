The TTC is filling an entire streetcar with toys

When Santa comes to town, he takes the TTC.

The TTC is launching the first annual Santa's Streetcar event this weekend and filling a new, 100-foot streetcar with toys as part of the Toy Mountain campaign to help children in need this Christmas.

The toy drive was brought together with the help of TTC personnel to pile the streetcar with new, unwrapped toys for children in need.

The Kingston Road Loop on Queen East will be bustling with live performances, collecting non-perishable food, and serving BBQ throughout the day.

Everyone is pitching in, from local high school students to neighbourhood businesses, in an effort to organize the community celebration.

There will also be a special appearance by Santa himself, who will be on hand for photos and wish list requests.

The event takes place this Saturday November 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.