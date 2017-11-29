Rental of week: 80 Dovercourt Road

Full home rentals are becoming more and more common in Toronto as rising house and condo prices keep people in the rental market for longer than they might have planned. Sometimes the need for ample space arises before it's possible to put a down payment together.

An apartment like this one at 80 Dovercourt will get you about as much space as you're going to find in the city. Spread across 2,000+ square feet, there's four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full size kitchen, and a generous yard that backs out to a two car garage.

A family of five could easily make a house of this size work, though you could also imagine other scenarios to capitalize on the space. Given the prime location near West Queen West, it's not unimaginable that a group of professional friends might entertain the idea of splitting rent here.

The price is definitely in the luxury category, but given the size of the rental and the fact that the space has been recently renovated, it doesn't seem outlandish. You get the sense that it might be the perfect fit for an expat family with a rent subsidy.

Specs

Address: 80 Dovercourt Rd.

Apartment type: Detached house

Rent: $4,000

Utilities: Extra

Size: 2,000 + sq. ft.

Furnished? No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Someone who's started a family and started making good money, but doesn't have much by way of savings built up. Alternately, one or more of the bedrooms could be used as home office space fora couple looking for a live/work scenario.

Move On If

The rent is just too high. This amount of space is amazing, but it comes at a price that many would consider prohibitive.